Captain Miller box office collection day 3: Dhanush film dips further, earns Rs 23.40 crore in opening weekend

Captain Miller box office collection: Dhanush-starrer Tamil period action adventure film saw a further decline in its earnings on its third day.

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran and starring Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush in the titular role, the Tamil-language period action adventure Captain Miller was released in the theatres last week on January 12 and received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

After collecting Rs 8.7 crore on its first day of release on Friday, Dhanush-starrer saw a decline in its collections on second day when it earned Rs 7.45 crore on Saturday. As per the early estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film dipped even further on Sunday and added Rs 7.25 crore to its earnings, taking the three-day net India collection to Rs 23.40 crore.

Also featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick and John Kokken in supporting roles, the film was initially slated to hit theatres on December 15, 2023, but was then pushed ahead to its current release date to take the maximum advantage of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal beginning from January 15.

Dhanush film clashed at the Tamil Nadu box office with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer R. Ravikumar's sci-fi adventure Ayalaan, which has earned Rs 13.05 crore in its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

Apart from Captain Miller and Ayalaan, there have been multiple films released this week across India including Mahesh Babu's action drama Guntur Kaaram, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's suspense thriller Merry Christmas, Teja Sajja's mythological adventure HanuMan, and Venkatesh Daggubati's action thriller Saindhav among others.



