Entertainment

Captain Miller box office collection day 1: Dhanush film wins Pongal clash with Ayalaan, earns Rs 8.65 crore

Dhanush's action drama Captain Miller has opened with positive reviews and the movie has collected Rs 8.65 crore, despite the clash with Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi adventure Ayalaan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

Dhanush in and as Captain Miller (Image source: Screengrab)
Captain Miller box office collection: Dhanush made an impressive start in 2024, as his action drama Captain Miller left his fans and moviegoers impressed. Despite facing a clash with Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi adventure, Ayalaan, Captain Miller raced ahead in the Pongal clash. 

The early estimates of Friday collections are out, and Dhanush's film opened on a good note. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Captain Miller earned Rs 8.65 crores from all the languages on Friday. As far as occupancy is concerned, Captain Miller had an overall occupancy of 40.99% in Tamil, 6.92% in Hindi, and 7.94% in Kannada language.

In the festive weekend of Pongal, Captain Miller faced direct competition with another Tamil release, Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi adventure, Ayalaan. However, Dhanush won the clash, because, as Sacnilk reported, Ayalaan has opened with Rs 4 crores. 

READ: Captain Miller movie review: Dhanush's violent saga brilliantly blends entertainment with socio-political commentary

Although Captain Miller opened well, it failed to beat the opening of Dhanush's last film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu). As Sacnilk reported, Vaathi collected Rs 9.7 crores from Tamil and Telugu languages. Made on a reported budget of Rs 50 crores, it seems like Dhanush's movie will be a big success, and going with positive word of mouth, the movie is expected to grow over the weekend and during Pongal. 

Apart from Ayalaan, Captain Miller is facing competition from Mahesh Babu's Telugu actioner Guntur Kaaram, Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif Hindi dark comedy Merry Christmas. The movie is also expected to face competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Telugu actioner Saindhav, which is releasing on January 13.

