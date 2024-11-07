An old interview video of Haasan has gone viral in which the actor spoke candidly about ‘interesting’ polygamy.

Kamal Haasan is an exceptional actor with an incredible career spanning over five decades which also includes directing and hosting. He has acted in more than 230 films in various Indian languages and bagged numerous accolades including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and the Chevalier award from the French Government. Apart from her professional achievements, her personal life has often become the talk of the town. The actor was married multiple times and sparked controversies with his unapologetic opinion on marriage and relationships.

An old interview video of Haasan has gone viral in which the actor spoke candidly about 'interesting' polygamy. For those unaware, Haasan was first married to famous classical dancer, Vani Ganapathy in 1978. He parted ways after a decade-long marriage and tied the knot with actress Sarika with whom he has two daughters–Shruti and Akshara. In 2004, Haasan got divorced from Sarika also got divorced in 2004, and reportedly got involved with Gautami Tadimalla from 2004 to 2016.

A Reddit user shared a throwback interview where Haasan admitted that he loved both of his ex-wives. “It’s true that I loved both women, and I am capable of loving more. I don’t insist… monogamy is convenient, and polygamy is interesting. But life is about convenience not all the time about interest. So I like to lead a convenient life and I have always lived like that. I don’t believe in going to prostitute and I have never done that. And I don’t believe in lying about my life,” he said.

As soon as it surfaced online, the netizens spammed the comment section with harsh reactions. “He is Opposite to the word 'Gentleman’,” wrote a user. “Although I am a Kamal Kanni, I disagree with him. He shouldn't exploit others for his convenience. He definitely had cheated on his first wife, man lost my respect there only. Polygamy is fine, having multiple side chicks is fine too(if you are in an open marriage ) but cheating and exploiting your partner is a crime,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.