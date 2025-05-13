As one of the most esteemed film festivals globally, Cannes will once again bring together filmmakers and cinephiles to celebrate cinematic excellence. Here is everything you need to know about the prestigious film festival.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner, set to kick off this week. Although no Indian films are competing in the main competition category, Neeraj Ghaywan's ‘Homebound’ will be showcased under the Un Certain Regard section. The festival is expected to draw several prominent Indian film personalities the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Payal Kapadia, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter among others, making it a significant event for the country's film industry.

When and where to watch

The 78th Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off and will run from May 13 to May 24. Live coverage of the opening day will begin at 10:45 pm, today. During the festival's opening night, the honorary Palme d'Or will be presented. To catch all the action, you can tune in to the official Festival de Cannes YouTube channel for live broadcasts around the clock. The channel will feature red-carpet moments, press conferences, and highlights from the main competition. For the latest updates, visit the festival's official website at festival-cannes.com. The theme of the festival is "With Lights, Beauty and Action", emphasizing self-assurance and empowerment for everyone.

Which Bollywood stars are going to attend?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is set to shine at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Alia Bhatt, who recently confirmed her attendance during a media interaction in Mumbai, will be making her debut at the festival. As Gucci's first Indian global ambassador, she's no stranger to high-profile events, having made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala last year in a Sabyasachi sari.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, a longtime Cannes attendee and L'Oreal ambassador, continues to dazzle on the red carpet. With over 20 years of experience gracing the festival's iconic steps, she's poised to make another stunning appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar- 'Homebound' crew

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, stars of Neeraj Ghaywan's film ‘Homebound’, are expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the film's world premiere in the Un Certain Regard category. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Karan Johar might attend, known for his dramatic and flashy fashion choices. Neeraj Ghaywan is likely to attend the premiere with his cast and crew.

Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will attend the Cannes Film Festival for a special screening of Satyajit Ray's classic film "Aranyer Din Ratri" (Days and Nights in the Forest), which will be presented in a newly restored 4K version. This will be a notable event, given the film's landmark status in Indian cinema. Sharmila Tagore has a past connection with the festival, having served on the main jury in 2009.

Payal Kapadia

Writer-director Payal Kapadia is joining the main competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival, alongside notable figures like Halle Berry and Juliette Binoche, who will head the jury. This marks a significant milestone for Kapadia, who recently gained acclaim for her film "All We Imagine As Light", which won the Grand Prix award.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is likely to return to Cannes, promising another stunning appearance with her signature bold and dramatic red carpet style.

