Cannes 2026: lulia Vantur stuns on the red carpet in a turquoise gown, Sshura Khan reacts; video goes viral

Iulia Vantur made a striking red carpet appearance at Cannes 2026 in a turquoise gown while promoting her film Echoes Of Us, drawing attention with her presence and Instagram updates.

At the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026, attention shifted to Iulia Vantur, who arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering turquoise gown shortly after Alia Bhatt’s appearance. She greeted photographers warmly, waving and even making a heart gesture as she posed for the cameras, instantly becoming one of the evening’s talking points.

Later, Iulia shared a video from the red carpet on her Instagram account, reflecting on her experience at the festival. In the post, she said, "A magical evening at the opening of one of the most prestigious film Festivals in the world - Cannes Film Festival."

She further added, "It feels so good to be here, to showcase our film “Echoes Of Us” who has an unbelievable journey itself. We were honoured to come as a team and to be together on this special evening, on the red carpet. Grateful."

Her post also received a warm reaction from Sshura Khan, who commented, "Iulia (with a red heart)." Interestingly, Salman Khan has not reacted to the post so far.

Iulia attended Cannes 2026 to promote her upcoming project and the short film Echoes Of Us, which also had its second teaser showcased at the festival. The film is directed by Joe Rajan and features Deepak Tijori, Iulia Vantur, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz, with production handled by Pooja Batra under Alliance Media Pty Ltd.