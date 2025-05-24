Against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera, her look embodied vintage Hollywood glamour, making for a truly unforgettable fashion moment.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made a dazzling debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, serving red-carpet sophistication. Pictures and videos of the actress are all over the internet and fans can’t stop gushing over her. In the latest, she stunned in Gucci’s first-ever India-inspired saree look at the closing ceremony of the Cannes 2025. Before that she slayed in a striking retro outfit inspired by Audrey Hepburn, leaving netizens going ‘wow’.



Alia turned heads in a show-stopping Gucci ensemble, featuring a structured bustier crop top paired with a sleek, high-waisted pencil skirt. She accentuated her look with a printed silk scarf and oversized black cat-eye sunglasses. In accessories, she made the statement in a cream-coloured handbag with gold accents that added a touch of glamour and sophistication. Against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera, he embodied vintage Hollywood glamour. that accentuated her silhouette. Against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera, her look embodied vintage Hollywood glamour, making for a truly unforgettable fashion moment.

In reaction to Alia’s look, several celebrities chimed into her comment section and dropped compliments. Sharvari Wagh said ‘wow’.Huma Qureshi and Rhea Kapoor also showered praises. A fan wrote, “Sunflower,” another fan added, “Sunshine”. “This woman is such a slayer,” said another user. Talking about Alia’s Gucci saree, she stood out in a saree drenched in Swarovski crystals. She paired the saree with a matching blouse featuringa plunging neckline. As she walked the red carpet, she looked graceful in the saree that also featured the brand’s signature monogram. She completed her look with an exquisite neckpiece and matching earrings.



Meanwhile, Alia’s Cannes appearance went beyond fashion, showcasing a deeper significance as a tribute to L'Oréal Paris' "Lights on Women" initiative. Launched in 2021, the program celebrates emerging female short filmmakers. It is a crucial part of the brand's annual awards ceremony on the French Riviera, highlighting women's empowerment in cinema. On the film front, Alia was last seen in Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. Up next, she will next feature in Alpha, a spy-action drama backed by Yash Raj Films. She also has Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.