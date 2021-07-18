Cannes 2021: 'Titane' wins Palme d'Or, here is the complete list of winners

At the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, jury president Spike Lee jumped the gun by announcing Palme d`Or winner `Titane` before any other award. While Caleb Landry Jones won the best actor award, Norwegian star Renate Reinsve took home the award for best actress.

Earlier in the night, the jury honoured `Nitram`, the unconventional portrait of a mass killing. Best actress honours went to Norwegian thespian Renate Reinsve for her luminous turn in ‘The Worst Person in the World’, about a young woman who judges herself harshly for being unable to decide between lovers, career paths and whether she wants to raise a family.

Leos Carax earned the best director award for ‘Annette’, a tragic musical about a celebrity couple (played by Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard) whose clashing careers create rifts in their relationship. Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi was awarded best screenplay for his three-hour adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s ‘Drive My Car’, which finds new depths in the author’s 40-page short story.

Jury president Lee presided over a majority-female group that included French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, American actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian director Jessica Hausner, French actor-helmer Melanie Laurent, Brazilian helmer Kleber Mendonca Filho, French actor Tahar Rahim, South Korean actor Song Kang-ho and cult French singer Mylene Farmer.

Cannes’ prestigious first-feature prize, the Camera d’Or, was awarded to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s ‘Murina’, a Croatian coming-of-age story about a young woman negotiating her attraction to a stranger who arrives on her remote island. Selected by a special jury headed by Melanie Thierry from among 31 debut features across all sections of the festival, the Directors` Fortnight discovery was produced by Martin Scorsese.

Below is the complete list of winners:

CompetitionPalme d`Or: `Titane`Grand Prix -- TIE: Asghar Farhadi, `A Hero` and Juho Kuosmanen`s `Compartment No. 6`Director: Leos Carax, `Annette`Actor: Caleb Landry Jones, `Nitram`Actress: Renate Reinsve, `The Worst Person in the World`Jury Prize -- Tie: Nadav Lapid`s `Ahed`s Knee` and Apichatpong Weerasethakul`s `Memoria`Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, `Drive My Car`Other Prizes Camera d`Or: `Murina`, Antoneta Alamat KusijanovicShort Films Palme d`Or: `All the Crows in the World`, Tang YiShort Films Special Mention: `August Sky`, Jasmin TenucciGolden Eye Documentary Prize: `A Night of Knowing Nothing`, Payal KapadiaQueer Palm: `The Divide`Un Certain RegardUn Certain Regard Award: `Unclenching the Fists`, Kira KovalenkoJury Prize: "Great Freedom," Sebastian MeisePrize for Ensemble Performance: `Bonne Mere`, Hafsia HerziPrize for Courage: `La Civil`, Teodora Ana MihaiPrize for Originality: `Lamb`, Valdimar JohannssonSpecial Mention: `Prayers for the Stolen`, Tatiana HuezoDirectors` FortniteEuropa Cinemas Label: `A Chiara`, Jonas CarpignanoSociety of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: `Magnetic Beats`, Vincent Mael Cardona Critics` Week Nespresso Grand Prize: `Feathers`, Omar El ZohairySociety of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: Elie Grappe and Raphaelle Desplechin, `Olga` GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Elie Grappe and Raphaelle Desplechin, `Zero Fucks Given`Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Sandra Melissa Torres, `Amparo`Cinefondation First Prize: `The Salamander Child`, Theo DegenSecond Prize: `Salamander`, Yoon DaewoonThird Prize -- Tie: `Love Stories on the Move`, Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu and `Cantareira`, Rodrigo Ribeyro