Canadian actor's death after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin is hoax: Report

Canadian 'actor' Saint Von Colucci's viral death has been revealed to be an AI-backed hoax

Earlier this week, news about a Canadian actor named Saint Von Coluuci passing away after undergoing surgeries to look like K-pop superband BTS singer Jimin spread like wildfire. However, it now appears that the entire story is false and is backed by AI images.

The news of the 22-year-old Canadian actor’s death was sent by a company named The Hype Company PR which made several claims in the press release. However, according to a report from Variety, the information in the press release didn’t add up. According to one of the press releases, the actor was the son of model Adriana Lima and hedge fund CEO Geovani Lamas, however, according to Variety, the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima’s eldest child is just 12 years old and neither Lamas nor their company has any online presence.

The report also claimed that the Canadian actor’s Instagram account which is under the name @papaxxzy, has been deactivated and reactivated numerous times in the last week and the page has 37 posts that neither show his appearance properly nor provide any information about the actor.

Not only this, Variety’s report also claims that the hospital’s name mentioned in the press release, Seoul National Hospital is also fictional and no one came forward to mourn the actor’s demise.

Saint Von Colucci was reported to have spent $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. His publicist Eric Blake told Daily Mail, “It's very tragic and very unfortunate, He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have.” The Daily Mail’s online story has been taken down without any explanation.

Another report from Al Jazeera also stated that the South Korean media haven’t found any information or police report about a Canadian actor dying due to complications in plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, BTS is a K-pop band widely known for its hit songs and consists of 7 members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Each of the members enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, Jimin made his solo debut with the album titled Face which was extremely loved by the fans.

Read BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook dance to Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’- Watch VIRAL video