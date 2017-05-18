Can't think of anyone playing Baahubali other than Prabhas:

The producer of the blockbuster 'Baahubali' film series today said he cannot imagine any other actor than Prabhas to play the character of Amarendra Baahubali because the script was written keeping him in mind.

"As I said, I haven't thought beyond him and the character was written keeping him in mind. We never approached anyone else, contrary to what some news reports say," Shobu Yaralagadda told

