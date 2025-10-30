FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
  • ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

If you are missing 'Crash Landing on You', then Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin return to screens with thrilling new projects offering fans romance, drama, and power-packed performances.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 08:13 PM IST

Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
It’s been six years since Crash Landing on You first aired, yet the romantic K-drama continues to captivate fans across the globe. The on-screen and real-life chemistry between Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin remains unmatched, making them one of South Korea’s most adored celebrity couples.

If you’ve been missing their charm and want to see them in fresh, exciting roles, here’s a look at their upcoming K-dramas and movies that are bound to be on every fan’s watchlist.

Scandal

Son Ye Jin returns to the screen with a bold and intense role in Scandal, a historical romance drama based on the 2003 hit movie Untold Scandal. Set in the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho, a beautiful yet manipulative noblewoman who makes a scandalous bet with her charming cousin, Jo Won.

ALSO READ: From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

Made in Korea

Hyun Bin takes on a gripping role in Made in Korea, a political action thriller set in the 1970s. The story revolves around Baek Kitae (Hyun Bin), an ambitious man who craves wealth and influence, and Jang Geonyoung (Jung Woo Sung), a principled prosecutor determined to stop him at any cost.

No Other Choice

A suspense thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan Wook. The movie follows the story of Man Soo (Lee Byung Hun), a hardworking employee who is suddenly laid off after 25 years of service.

Variety

K-pop industry thriller that delves deep into the competitive, high-stakes world of South Korea’s music scene. The drama focuses on the formation of a new idol group while exposing the dark, manipulative side of fame.

ALSO READ: Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

