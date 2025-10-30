Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift
ENTERTAINMENT
If you are missing 'Crash Landing on You', then Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin return to screens with thrilling new projects offering fans romance, drama, and power-packed performances.
It’s been six years since Crash Landing on You first aired, yet the romantic K-drama continues to captivate fans across the globe. The on-screen and real-life chemistry between Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin remains unmatched, making them one of South Korea’s most adored celebrity couples.
If you’ve been missing their charm and want to see them in fresh, exciting roles, here’s a look at their upcoming K-dramas and movies that are bound to be on every fan’s watchlist.
Son Ye Jin returns to the screen with a bold and intense role in Scandal, a historical romance drama based on the 2003 hit movie Untold Scandal. Set in the Joseon era, the story follows Lady Cho, a beautiful yet manipulative noblewoman who makes a scandalous bet with her charming cousin, Jo Won.
Hyun Bin takes on a gripping role in Made in Korea, a political action thriller set in the 1970s. The story revolves around Baek Kitae (Hyun Bin), an ambitious man who craves wealth and influence, and Jang Geonyoung (Jung Woo Sung), a principled prosecutor determined to stop him at any cost.
A suspense thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan Wook. The movie follows the story of Man Soo (Lee Byung Hun), a hardworking employee who is suddenly laid off after 25 years of service.
K-pop industry thriller that delves deep into the competitive, high-stakes world of South Korea’s music scene. The drama focuses on the formation of a new idol group while exposing the dark, manipulative side of fame.
