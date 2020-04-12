'Can’t estimate the losses, feel that it will run into hundreds of crores': Chiranjeevi on Telegu film industry

Telegu actor Chiranjeevi admitted that though the Telegu film industry has incurred losses worth thousands of crores due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is confident that the industry will find a way around it and bounce back strongly when things settle down.

In a recent interview, Chiranjeevi opened up on how coronavirus pandemic has crippled the Telugu industry and what will be the way forward. "I read about this virus and how it was spreading very fast in other countries. I realised that the gatherings of people should be avoided. I discussed the issue with my director Siva, and he agreed, so I called off the shooting of Acharya. That same evening, the government announced that multiplexes and theatres should be closed," he said.

He further added, "I discussed with a few people from the industry and they were ready to help (daily wage employees). When I announced the ‘Corona Crisis Charity’, many actors, producers, and others responded immediately and donated. Since we couldn’t go out, we took the help of people in the software industry to track the workers through their Aadhaar cards." Chiranjeevi also spoke about the losses being suffered by the Telegu filmdom and said, "We can’t estimate the losses right now. But I feel that it will run into hundreds of crores. I don’t know when the theatres will reopen, and when we can start shooting again. But I am confident that the cinema industry will bounce back once normality is restored."

"After the lockdown, we will discuss how to go forward. We have to talk to the financiers too and request them to reduce the interest and help the producers. Not just the film industry, but all other industries are incurring losses. We have to stand united and overcome this situation once everything gets back to normal," he added.