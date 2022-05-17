Can Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stand tall against recent Southern hits?

YouTube screen grab from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, May 20. Because of the footprints of Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), the audience is expecting a lot from the new film.

Here we have listed five reasons why you shouldn’t even think of missing the new film:

Kartik Aaryan: Whatever of the film has been revealed so far, Kartik is just the right fit for the lead character. It seems to be based on what Akshay Kumar played in the first film, and going by the mannerism and charm of the character, Kartis is all set to take everyone by surprise.

Title song: It’s difficult to follow the lead of a hit song and making something close to it for the second time, but the composers—Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi—have retained the magic of the previous hit. They have changed some notes here and there, and have made the new song groovier.

Anees Bazmee vs Priyadarshan: They have different styles and that could bring novelty to the new film. While Priyadarshan’s films are known for comedy out of chaos, Bazmee is more about witty one-liners and spontaneity. After all, they’re not making the same film again!

Manjulika: We don’t know if the legend of Manjulika is going to be a part of the new film or not! Are we going to miss the dancing ghost?

Supporting cast: We know what amazing qualities Tabu, Sanjai Mishra and Rajesh Sharma can bring to any project, so their presence itself is a good reason to watch the film.

Can Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 bring back Bollywood back on to its feet in the battle against the Southern cinema?