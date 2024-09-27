Can Jr NTR’s Devara beat Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in first day mega showdown? Stats say…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

�शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Can Jr NTR’s Devara beat Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in first day mega showdown? Stats say…

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s long-awaited return to the big screen as a solo hero.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:25 PM IST

Can Jr NTR’s Devara beat Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in first day mega showdown? Stats say…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India’s love for big, exciting films is growing stronger with two huge releases on the horizon – Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. As Devara is already making waves with record-breaking advance bookings, fans are curious to know if this film can beat Kalki 2898 AD at the box office on its first day. Both movies promise thrilling stories and stunning visuals, but the big question is: can Jr NTR's latest movie surpass the first-day collections of Prabhas’ upcoming blockbuster?

Let’s take a look at the numbers and predictions to find out which film might win the box-office battle.

Devara prediction

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s long-awaited return to the big screen as a solo hero. The film has already set a strong pace with advance bookings reaching Rs 75 crore worldwide, one of the highest for an Indian film. Early estimates suggest Devara could earn anywhere between Rs 125 crore to Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day.

In India, the film is expected to make Rs 85-95 crore on its opening day, with a significant chunk coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jr NTR’s home turf. These two states alone could bring in ₹70 crore, showing the star's immense popularity. Globally, Devara is predicted to earn over $5 million (Rs 40-45 crore) on the first day, adding to its overall impressive total.

The Kalki 2898 AD Hype

While Devara has the advantage of opening first, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is generating massive excitement. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki is set in a futuristic world and promises a grand cinematic experience with cutting-edge visual effects. The film's scale, combined with Prabhas' worldwide fanbase, is expected to push Kalki 2898 AD to even higher box-office numbers.

Trade experts believe Kalki 2898 AD will open with over Rs 150 crore worldwide, likely surpassing Devara. The film is also set to make a big splash in international markets, especially after the success of Prabhas' previous hits like Baahubali and Saaho.

Can Devara Outperform Kalki 2898 AD?


While Devara is on track for a record-breaking opening, Kalki 2898 AD might be tough to beat. If the current predictions hold true, Devara’s opening day collection of Rs 140 crore could place it at number seven in the list of highest first-day collections for Indian films. However, Kalki is expected to debut with a higher figure, which may give it the edge in this box-office battle.

Still, Jr NTR’s massive fan following, especially in South India, could play a big role in pushing Devara’s numbers even higher. If the film receives strong word-of-mouth and critical praise, it may close the gap and give Kalki tough competition in the long run.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What is 'suicide pod' used by US woman to kill herself and how does it work?

What is 'suicide pod' used by US woman to kill herself and how does it work?

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to dating rumours with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, says 'We are...'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts to dating rumours with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, says 'We are...'

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement