Can Jr NTR’s Devara beat Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in first day mega showdown? Stats say…

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s long-awaited return to the big screen as a solo hero.

India’s love for big, exciting films is growing stronger with two huge releases on the horizon – Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. As Devara is already making waves with record-breaking advance bookings, fans are curious to know if this film can beat Kalki 2898 AD at the box office on its first day. Both movies promise thrilling stories and stunning visuals, but the big question is: can Jr NTR's latest movie surpass the first-day collections of Prabhas’ upcoming blockbuster?

Let’s take a look at the numbers and predictions to find out which film might win the box-office battle.

Devara prediction

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s long-awaited return to the big screen as a solo hero. The film has already set a strong pace with advance bookings reaching Rs 75 crore worldwide, one of the highest for an Indian film. Early estimates suggest Devara could earn anywhere between Rs 125 crore to Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day.

In India, the film is expected to make Rs 85-95 crore on its opening day, with a significant chunk coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jr NTR’s home turf. These two states alone could bring in ₹70 crore, showing the star's immense popularity. Globally, Devara is predicted to earn over $5 million (Rs 40-45 crore) on the first day, adding to its overall impressive total.

The Kalki 2898 AD Hype

While Devara has the advantage of opening first, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is generating massive excitement. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki is set in a futuristic world and promises a grand cinematic experience with cutting-edge visual effects. The film's scale, combined with Prabhas' worldwide fanbase, is expected to push Kalki 2898 AD to even higher box-office numbers.

Trade experts believe Kalki 2898 AD will open with over Rs 150 crore worldwide, likely surpassing Devara. The film is also set to make a big splash in international markets, especially after the success of Prabhas' previous hits like Baahubali and Saaho.

Can Devara Outperform Kalki 2898 AD?



While Devara is on track for a record-breaking opening, Kalki 2898 AD might be tough to beat. If the current predictions hold true, Devara’s opening day collection of Rs 140 crore could place it at number seven in the list of highest first-day collections for Indian films. However, Kalki is expected to debut with a higher figure, which may give it the edge in this box-office battle.

Still, Jr NTR’s massive fan following, especially in South India, could play a big role in pushing Devara’s numbers even higher. If the film receives strong word-of-mouth and critical praise, it may close the gap and give Kalki tough competition in the long run.