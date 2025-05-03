The filmmaker envisions a future where he can create his own stars using AI, retaining full copyright over them.

Ever wondered if Bollywood's star culture will be impacted by the rise of AI characters? A veteran filmmaker recently claimed that he doesn't need stars like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, as he'll entertain audiences with his own AI-created character. Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur claimed at the ongoing WAVES summit at Jio Centre, Mumbai, that he will create his own stars using AI. "AI will create more human-like stars," he was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.



Shekhar Kapur, director of Mr. India, believes AI will revolutionize the film industry. "Actors are going to be just actors because AI will create stars going ahead... AI will create more human-like stars," he said at the WAVES summit. He envisions a future where he can create his own stars using AI, retaining full copyright over them. "I can create a star using AI and have my copyright. Very soon, there will be a slew of ideas for AI movies featuring characters I've created," he added.





Kapur also sees no need for big stars like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan. "I don't need Amitabh Bachchan. I'll create my own character. I don't need Shah Rukh Khan, I'll create my own character, my own star," he said, drawing parallels with AI influencers. "If I'm good enough, I'll create a character that the audience will love. And then I'll have my own star."

Further, Kapur, known for films like Masoom, Bandit Queen, and Elizabeth, said that AI empowers those at the bottom of the creative pyramid. However, he cautions against over-reliance on machines, emphasising that human emotions and the ability to navigate uncertainty set us apart from AI. "It's the mystery and unpredictability of human life that keeps us going," he said. The distinguished filmmaker was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for his contributions to Indian cinema.