Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen stepping out of a complex in Mumbai after her workout, dressed in wine-colored gymwear and speaking on her phone.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn’t seem very cheerful when she was spotted by paparazzi on Tuesday morning in Mumbai. The Eega star was seen stepping out after her workout, speaking on the phone, as photographers requested to click her pictures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen stepping out of a complex in Mumbai after her workout, dressed in wine-colored gymwear and speaking on her phone. As photographers wished her good morning and tried to click pictures, the 38-year-old actor looked unhappy and asked them to stop before getting into her car.

In another clip, Samantha is spotted on the phone, searching for her car as photographers request pictures and videos. She politely asks them not to click her and says, "Sorry guys," while trying to move past. When they continue taking photos, she says, "Arre ruko ji, please," and heads back into the complex.

In another video, when Samantha’s car finally arrives, the photographers continue asking for photos. Frustrated, she lashes out and says, “Stop it, guys,” before quickly getting into her car.

Fans reacted by urging photographers to respect celebrities' privacy, especially when they clearly ask for it. Many pointed out that actors are human too and deserve space, with comments calling the constant attention harassment and asking paparazzi to let them be.

Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, an action-fantasy series produced by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Netflix. The show also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.