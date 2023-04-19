Calm Down singer Rema to perform in India for first time ever, here's how you can watch him live

Calm Down singer Rema

Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, who goes by the stage name Rema, will make his live debut in India soon. The singer, best known for his viral hit Calm Down, will be coming to the country for his Rema Calm Down India Tour. Homegrown music festival I Love Live Entertainment has collaborated with global festival Afrodesh to host Rema in India.

The forthcoming tour is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer’s 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses and will see the rapper and singer-songwriter perform in India in May 2023. Tickets for the Mumbai show, priced at Rs 999 and above, went live on Insider at 12 noon from April 18.

Talking about his India debut, Rema says, “I’m super excited to be visiting India, I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can’t wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023. A big shoutout to Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment and Afrodesh for making this a reality! It’s going to be an Afro Rave!”

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh. Talking about the India tour Anant K Srivastava, Founder, Offline Guys elaborated, “Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.”

Speaking about how the Afrobeats movement is enjoying its fair share of spotlight Solomon Sonaiya, Founder, Afrodesh added: "India is a burgeoning market for the Afrobeats movement. The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India."

Afro Rave prodigy, Rema was introduced to the world in March 2019, with the release of his self-titled debut EP. On March 25th, 2022 Rema debuted his album, Rave & Roses to positive acclaim and accolades. The album has gone on to garner over 400 million streams on Spotify, more than a billion streams across all streaming platforms in less than a year. His massive hit song Calm Down from the very same album has charted across Europe. The remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez, has further strengthened his stranglehold on major streaming charts.

(With IANS inputs)