'Call upon industry to act on fake websites': Mahesh Babu and other celebs back Vijay Deverakonda on 'Kill Fake News'

On Monday evening, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media pages and shared a video from his YouTube page in which he slammed the websites which 'spread fake news' against him. The actor in a 21-min long video slammed the media left, right and centre for allegedly spreading the lie about him intentionally. He tweeted the with hashtags "#KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity".

Vijay also shared a note with it which read as "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF. Over and out. #SpreadPositivity #KillFakeNews Love Vijay Deverakonda"

Soon after that, many Telugu celebrities quote tweeted Vijay's tweet and lauded him for taking a stand. They also told him that he has their utmost support during the testing time.

Amongst them were superstar Mahesh Babu, who wrote a note stating, "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck. I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."

Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Raashi Khanna and other celebs also supported Vijay.