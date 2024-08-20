Call Me Bae trailer: Ananya Panday is a struggling privileged diva, trolls her own 'greatest struggle' in meta comedy

The series follows Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary's journey from heiress to hustler. It offers a heartwarming and lighthearted story, highlighting the challenges Bae faces as she tries to live life on her own terms. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the comedy drama.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Bae’s luxurious life in New Delhi. Her world turns upside down when her family disowns her, leading her to the busy streets of Mumbai. The upbeat music sets the scene as Bae tries to adjust to her new life, dealing with public transport and a journalist's demanding job. She forms new friendships and faces various challenges, handling them with her wit and humor. The trailer is filled with funny and charming moments, making viewers excited to see Bae’s inspiring journey.

The series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in important roles. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, it is directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who also co-wrote the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

“From the get go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special,” said actor Ananya Panday. “As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There’s more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long format original series and I couldn’t have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I’m looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6.”

