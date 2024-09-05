Twitter
HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday's OTT Series Debut is Promoted with a Hilarious Ode to Mumbai

Prime Video India and Dharmatic Entertainment take a fun promotional route with their latest offering, "Call Me Bae," which marks the highly-anticipated OTT Series debut of actor Ananya Panday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

The show promises a blend of humor, drama, and heart as it chronicles the journey of Bae, a former heiress who finds herself navigating life as a down-to-earth hustler in bustling Mumbai.

The series’ promotions introduce viewers to Bae, portrayed by Panday, who seemingly embarks on a rollercoaster ride through the vibrant city, seeking to reinvent herself amidst the chaotic pace, the colorful social circles, and the myriad challenges Mumbai has to offer.

 

The buzz around "Call Me Bae" has been electrifying, thanks in part to a series of engaging social media campaigns. Recently, top influencers like The Rebel Kid, RJ Mahvash, Viraj Ghelani, Focused Indian, and Sakshi Shivdasani have been seen sharing humorous and practical advice with Bae on how to tackle the chaos of Mumbai life. From navigating the city's notoriously difficult property market to choosing the best local eateries, these influencers have delivered their tips with a dose of wit and charm, making for some highly entertaining content.

The interaction hasn't been limited to fans alone. Major brands have also joined the conversation, contributing their own playful responses. Brands like Domino’s India, Pizza Hut India, Instax, The Souled Store, Bewakoof, Asian Paints, BeYoung, Rapido and others chimed in to give Bae survival tips. The synergy between the show's narrative and its promotional strategy has created a unique and engaging experience for audiences. "Call Me Bae" has not only sparked lively online conversations but has also showcased a clever blend of real-life advice and fictional escapades, making it a standout in the current OTT landscape.

 

With its fresh take on personal reinvention and a vibrant portrayal of Mumbai, "Call Me Bae" may yet captivate viewers and solidify Ananya Panday's position as a versatile talent in the digital space.

 

Call Me Bae premieres exclusively on Prime Video on 6 September.

 

 

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
