'C U Soon' trailer: Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran's thriller film will leave you on edge-of-your-seat

Kamal Haasan unveiled 'C U Soon' trailer on his Twitter page.

Aug 25, 2020

The trailer for C U Soon is finally out. Shot during the lockdown on a phone, the film is a Malayalam thriller starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. In the trailer, we see Roshan and Darshana befriending each other while the latter keeps her life as a mystery. Roshan's character gives details about his life to her and she refrains from doing so. However, there's something weird about her as the call progresses.

We see Darshana's character getting bruised and she hints at getting physically abused at home. In one of the calls, she tells Roshan that it's the last time she will be contacting her. Amid all that, Fahadh, who plays Roshan's brother warns him about her mysterious approach and also get tangled in all the chaos. The trailer is well cut as it shows the sequences like we will be seeing on the phone.

Check out C U Soon trailer below:

The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame and produced by Nazriya Nazim & Fahadh Faasil. C U Soon is all set for an OTT release. It will be streamed from September 1, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Kamal Haasan shared the trailer on his Twitter page by writing, "Dearest @maheshNrayan #FahadhFaasil and C U Soon team, wishing you all the best for the premiere of #CUSoonOnPrime on September 1 on @PrimeVideoIN."

The premise of the film is described as "C U Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown."

