Buzz is: Suriya's NGK to release on May 17, 2019?

The makers of Suriya's political film NGK are eyeing to release the film on May 17 this year. The film directed by Selvaraghavan was under production for a long time and was wrapped up only recently. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures owned by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, NGK is currently in the post-production stage.

While the production team mulled over the possibility of Tamil New Year holiday weekend in April for the release, sources say the post-production will take some time, and the film will be ready only in May. May 10 is also another date being contemplated by the team.

As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser of the film, which is set to be unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day on February 14. Ardent Suriya fans have lined up celebrations across various countries like Dubai, the USA, Sri Lanka, and Russia for the teaser release event. The project marks the first-time association between Selvaraghavan and Suriya and their combination has already piqued the curiosity of moviegoers as well as the trade.

Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as female leads, NGK has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Suriya reportedly plays a revolutionary leader in the film, which has Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist. Jagapathi Babu was last seen in Thala Ajith's Viswasam which saw the light of day for Pongal and emerged as a super-duper blockbuster in Tamil Nadu.