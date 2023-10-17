Headlines

BTS: Yet to Come to premiere on OTT, release date announced

BTS: Yet to Come, took place in October 2022, when RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and JungKook performed in Busan, South Korea.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Prime Video, on Tuesday, announced the realase of concert movie BTS: Yet to Come. BTS: Yet to Come, took place in October 2022, when the seven-member band performed in Busan, South Korea.

As a part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, the concert was held at the Asiad Main Stadium with approximately 50,000 people in attendance. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. 

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks, such as “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and more. Touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks, and more will be palpable as consumers get a concert-like experience through watching BTS: Yet to Come on Prime Video. Prime Video consumers can enjoy the captivating show from anywhere, anytime, and rewatch it on their compatible devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

