BTS world tour 2026-27 dates out: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook to do 79 shows in 34 cities; is India on the list?

The popular K-Pop band and global phenomenon BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, is set to give scintillating performances in 34 cities across the world from April 2026 to March 2027. Has India made the cut? Find out.

K-pop band BTS, that comprises singers RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years in 2026 and 2027, which will encompass 79 performances across 34 cities. The seven-member group will launch the tour with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, followed by dates in Tokyo, Japan, before embarking on an extensive North American run.

The stateside leg comprises 28 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City; Stanford, Calif.; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxborough, Mass.; Baltimore; Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Chicago. The group will conclude the North American portion with four performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1-2 and 5-6.

BTS returns to Busan in mid-June during the tour. European dates will unfold across June and July, hitting Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris. The tour then pivots to Latin America with performances in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil throughout October.

The tour continues through Asia-Pacific territories in late 2026 and early 2027, with scheduled appearances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; and Manila, Philippines. Even though there are thousands of BTS fans in India, the group will not perform in the nation.

Check out the BTS world tour dates

2026

April 9, April 11-12 - Goyang, South Korea

April 17-18 - Tokyo, Japan

April 25-26 - Tampa, USA

May 2-3 - El Paso, USA

May 7, May 9-10 - Mexico City, Mexico

May 16-17 - Stanford, USA

May 23-24, May 27 - Las Vegas, USA

June 12-13 - Busan, South Korea

June 26-27 - Madrid, Spain

July 1-2 - Brussels, Belgium

July 6-7 - London, United Kingdom

July 11-12 - Munich, Germany

July 17-18 - Paris, France

August 1-2 - East Rutherford, USA

August 5-6 - Foxborough, USA

August 10-11 - Baltimore, USA

August 15-16 - Arlington, USA

August 22-23 - Toronto, Canada

August 27-28 - Chicago, USA

September 1-2, Sep. 5-6 - Los Angeles, USA

October 2-3 - Bogota, Colombia

October 9-10 - Lima, Peru

October 16-17 - Santiago, Chile

October 23-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 28, Oct 30-31 - São Paulo, Brazil

November 19, Nov 21-22 - Kaohsiung, Taiwan

December 3, Dec 5-6 - Bangkok, Thailand

December 12-13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 - Singapore

December 26-27 - Jakarta, Indonesia

2027

February 12-13 - Melbourne, Australia

February 20-21 - Sydney, Australia

March 4, March 6-7 - Hong Kong

March 13-14 - Manila, Philippines

BTS has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. The tour announcement comes as BTS prepares to release a new album on March 20, the group's first of all-new material since 2020, marking the group's return following individual member activities.

