BTS world tour 2026-27 dates out: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook to do 79 shows in 34 cities; is India on the list?
DNA TV Show: Why has Trump announced 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran?
The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas film continues to decline, set to become huge flop, earns just Rs...
Canada’s biggest gold heist: Who are Indian-origin men involved in Project 24K case? Police make one arrest, know how it happened
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes
J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video
UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside
Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details
ENTERTAINMENT
The popular K-Pop band and global phenomenon BTS, comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, is set to give scintillating performances in 34 cities across the world from April 2026 to March 2027. Has India made the cut? Find out.
K-pop band BTS, that comprises singers RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, has revealed the world tour dates spanning across two years in 2026 and 2027, which will encompass 79 performances across 34 cities. The seven-member group will launch the tour with three hometown concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9 and April 11-12, followed by dates in Tokyo, Japan, before embarking on an extensive North American run.
The stateside leg comprises 28 shows across 12 cities, including stops in Tampa, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Mexico City; Stanford, Calif.; Las Vegas; East Rutherford, N.J.; Foxborough, Mass.; Baltimore; Arlington, Texas; Toronto; and Chicago. The group will conclude the North American portion with four performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1-2 and 5-6.
BTS returns to Busan in mid-June during the tour. European dates will unfold across June and July, hitting Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris. The tour then pivots to Latin America with performances in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil throughout October.
The tour continues through Asia-Pacific territories in late 2026 and early 2027, with scheduled appearances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; and Manila, Philippines. Even though there are thousands of BTS fans in India, the group will not perform in the nation.
Check out the BTS world tour dates
2026
April 9, April 11-12 - Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 - Tokyo, Japan
April 25-26 - Tampa, USA
May 2-3 - El Paso, USA
May 7, May 9-10 - Mexico City, Mexico
May 16-17 - Stanford, USA
May 23-24, May 27 - Las Vegas, USA
June 12-13 - Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 - Madrid, Spain
July 1-2 - Brussels, Belgium
July 6-7 - London, United Kingdom
July 11-12 - Munich, Germany
July 17-18 - Paris, France
August 1-2 - East Rutherford, USA
August 5-6 - Foxborough, USA
August 10-11 - Baltimore, USA
August 15-16 - Arlington, USA
August 22-23 - Toronto, Canada
August 27-28 - Chicago, USA
September 1-2, Sep. 5-6 - Los Angeles, USA
October 2-3 - Bogota, Colombia
October 9-10 - Lima, Peru
October 16-17 - Santiago, Chile
October 23-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina
October 28, Oct 30-31 - São Paulo, Brazil
November 19, Nov 21-22 - Kaohsiung, Taiwan
December 3, Dec 5-6 - Bangkok, Thailand
December 12-13 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
December 17, Dec 19-20, Dec 22 - Singapore
December 26-27 - Jakarta, Indonesia
2027
February 12-13 - Melbourne, Australia
February 20-21 - Sydney, Australia
March 4, March 6-7 - Hong Kong
March 13-14 - Manila, Philippines
BTS has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. The tour announcement comes as BTS prepares to release a new album on March 20, the group's first of all-new material since 2020, marking the group's return following individual member activities.
READ | Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife Palak Aujla after Canadian singer makes shocking allegations: 'Was publicly shamed...'