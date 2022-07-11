BTS: When group leader RM aka Kim Namjoom made Jimin, Jin laugh during live session

In one of the throwback live sessions, group leader RM can be seen making Jin and Jimin laugh with his expressions.

With millions of fans, BTS is one of the most famous bands in the world. BTS band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V often surprise their fans with their videos, photos, and concerts. They often go live in order to keep BTS ARMY updated.

In one of the throwback live sessions, group leader RM aka Kim Namjoom can be seen making Jin and Jimin laugh with his funny expressions. RM can be seen eating strawberries and cherry tomatoes. He puts more than 3 strawberries in his mouth which made the other two band members laugh.

kim namjoon is my favorite person on this planet pic.twitter.com/GGZMFoaOfs — marie (@fatedmoonchild) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS members surprised ARMY when they announced that they will be sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans. V aka Kim Taehyung was the first member to shoot his entire day for his fans. His drive vlog was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube, on July 8.

52 minutes long DRIVE VLOG features V showing how he spends his normal day. It starts with V going on a drive with the BTS’ ‘BANGTAN BOMB’ videos and the ‘Run BTS’ series’ directors. However, Kim decided to meet the dentist after he recalled that he had accidentally chipped a tooth while having ice cream.

V was seen playing Golf, getting confused about what to eat, chilling by the lakeside, and more. His Vlog is being loved by the ARMY, no doubt why people love him so much. In the middle of the video, he was seen treating the directors with food and corn. He also revealed how much he loved going on a drive and talked about his album.

For the unversed, On Twitter, the official page of BTS announced that the members will now be sharing the moments of life with fans on Saturdays. J-hope will be showing Behind The Scenes from his album on July 16, Jimin will be showing his bracelet-making session on July 23. RM will be seen showing his love for museums and art galleries on July 30th. Jin’s Vlog will be about cooking on August 13, and Jungkook’s video will be about camping. Suga will be about woodcarving on August 20th.