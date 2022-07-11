BTS: When group leader RM aka Kim Namjoom made Jimin, Jin laugh during live session

Headlines

Karan Johar reveals how Alia Bhatt got married twice, shot RRKPK song Kudmayi with mehendi from her actual wedding

What is viral weight loss drug Ozempic? How diabetes medicine is being used by actors to lose fat fast?

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Watch: Chrisann Pereira returns to India after two months in UAE jail in drugs case, breaks down in brother's arms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reveals how Alia Bhatt got married twice, shot RRKPK song Kudmayi with mehendi from her actual wedding

What is viral weight loss drug Ozempic? How diabetes medicine is being used by actors to lose fat fast?

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Karan Johar reveals how Alia Bhatt got married twice, shot RRKPK song Kudmayi with mehendi from her actual wedding

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

BTS: When group leader RM aka Kim Namjoom made Jimin, Jin laugh during live session

In one of the throwback live sessions, group leader RM can be seen making Jin and Jimin laugh with his expressions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With millions of fans, BTS is one of the most famous bands in the world. BTS band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga and V often surprise their fans with their videos, photos, and concerts. They often go live in order to keep BTS ARMY updated.

In one of the throwback live sessions, group leader RM aka Kim Namjoom can be seen making Jin and Jimin laugh with his funny expressions. RM can be seen eating strawberries and cherry tomatoes. He puts more than 3 strawberries in his mouth which made the other two band members laugh.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, BTS members surprised ARMY when they announced that they will be sharing glimpses of their lives with their fans. V aka Kim Taehyung was the first member to shoot his entire day for his fans. His drive vlog was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube, on July 8.

52 minutes long DRIVE VLOG features V showing how he spends his normal day. It starts with V going on a drive with the BTS’ ‘BANGTAN BOMB’ videos and the ‘Run BTS’ series’ directors. However, Kim decided to meet the dentist after he recalled that he had accidentally chipped a tooth while having ice cream.

V was seen playing Golf, getting confused about what to eat, chilling by the lakeside, and more. His Vlog is being loved by the ARMY, no doubt why people love him so much. In the middle of the video, he was seen treating the directors with food and corn. He also revealed how much he loved going on a drive and talked about his album.

For the unversed, On Twitter, the official page of BTS announced that the members will now be sharing the moments of life with fans on Saturdays. J-hope will be showing Behind The Scenes from his album on July 16, Jimin will be showing his bracelet-making session on July 23. RM will be seen showing his love for museums and art galleries on July 30th. Jin’s Vlog will be about cooking on August 13, and Jungkook’s video will be about camping. Suga will be about woodcarving on August 20th.

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE