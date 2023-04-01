Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

BTS: 'We Will Wait for J-Hope' trends as popular rapper will start his military service, ARMY get emotional

The popular music label Bighit Music shared an announcement related to J-Hope and it left the ARMY emotional. Check out why, and take a look at the reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

BTS: 'We Will Wait for J-Hope' trends as popular rapper will start his military service, ARMY get emotional
J-Hope

BTS' popular rapper, singer, songwriter and performer J-Hope will soon start his service in the military, and his fans aka ARMY are emotional. After joining the military, he would be away from his fans. The ARMY won't get to see him interacting with them via live sessions, and there won't be any social media activity for the singer. 

The South Korean music company BIGHIT Music issued a statement about J-Hope joining the service and also informed fans that the entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their family members only. So, there will be no official event on the day of his entry into the military. 

In the statement, it is said, "We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope's upcoming enlistment in the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their family only. To prevent any issue that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to reframing from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We advised you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorised tours or product packages, that illegally use our artist's IP. Our company will take necessary actions against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorised use of such IP." 

Soon after this announcement, Twitter is flooded with tweets with trends, WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE and WE LOVE YOU J-HOPE.

Here are the reactions

The statement issued by the music company even added, "We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you." 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.