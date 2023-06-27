BTS: Watch hilarious video of V, RM and Jin asking Jungkook to stop while he was giving speech in English

Credit: Philautia/Instagram

BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and RM never leave a chance to bring smiles to our faces. They are true entertainers who often motivate their fans and ask them to do their best.

However, we all know BTS members are a little slow in English and now a video of them is going viral on social media in which Jungkook can be seen giving a speech in English. Meanwhile, RM, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin can be seen laughing and asking him to stop. V takes his mic and starts speaking while Jin can be seen holding Jungkook and laughing.

ARMY has been reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “Poor Tae he probably practice so much his acceptance speech.” The second one said, “Tae: what about me !??!! Aaiiish cute.” The third one said, “poor Tae gave his speech backstage coz he didn't gt much time on the stage.” The fourth one said, “we wanna focus on enjoying every moment.” The fifth one said, “they're so adorable. We love that they even tried.”

The sixth one said, “Taehyung was so offended that Namjoon was siding with Jungkook hahaa. Cute little babies of namjoon.” The seventh one said, “you did so well JungKookie. So proud of your English. I can’t even speak one Korean.” The eighth one said, “JK was seriously perfect in that yellow suit. His hair style was ugh along with the glases, my Goodness.” The ninth one said, “Kind gentleman poor Jungkook intended only to express his heart out of gratitude to his beloved armies/fans/well-wishers.Poor Jungkook struggled to show his love for us & spoke amazingly in English but there was no one to appreciate him...We are there for you Jungkook. You did a good fabulous job JK. The world loves your priceless innocent loving heart Jungkook.”