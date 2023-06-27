Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

BTS: Watch hilarious video of V, RM and Jin asking Jungkook to stop while he was giving speech in English

BTS' Jungkook can be seen giving a speech in English in the viral video while V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope can be seen laughing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

BTS: Watch hilarious video of V, RM and Jin asking Jungkook to stop while he was giving speech in English
Credit: Philautia/Instagram

BTS members V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and RM never leave a chance to bring smiles to our faces. They are true entertainers who often motivate their fans and ask them to do their best.

However, we all know BTS members are a little slow in English and now a video of them is going viral on social media in which Jungkook can be seen giving a speech in English. Meanwhile, RM, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin can be seen laughing and asking him to stop. V takes his mic and starts speaking while Jin can be seen holding Jungkook and laughing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Philautia (@nan_nikkeoya17323)

ARMY has been reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, “Poor Tae he probably practice so much his acceptance speech.”  The second one said, “Tae: what about me !??!! Aaiiish cute.” The third one said, “poor Tae gave his speech backstage coz he didn't gt much time on the stage.” The fourth one said, “we wanna focus on enjoying every moment.” The fifth one said, “they're so adorable. We love that they even tried.”

The sixth one said, “Taehyung was so offended that Namjoon was siding with Jungkook hahaa. Cute little babies of namjoon.” The seventh one said, “you did so well JungKookie. So proud of your English. I can’t even speak one Korean.” The eighth one said, “JK was seriously perfect in that yellow suit. His hair style was ugh along with the glases, my Goodness.” The ninth one said, “Kind gentleman poor Jungkook intended only to express his heart out of gratitude to his beloved armies/fans/well-wishers.Poor Jungkook struggled to show his love for us & spoke amazingly in English but there was no one to appreciate him...We are there for you Jungkook. You did a good fabulous job JK. The world loves your priceless innocent loving heart Jungkook.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.