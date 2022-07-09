BTS VLOG: V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jin to give glimpses of their lives every Saturday

Credit: BTS Official/Instagram-Twitter

BTS boys V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope never fail to surprise ARMY. They will now be sharing glimpses of their lives with the fans on YouTube. Yes! BTS members will now be seen vlogging for their fans.

On Twitter, the official page of BTS announced that the members will now be sharing the moments of life with fans on Saturdays. V aka Kim Taehyung will be seen driving in his VLOG on 9th July (Saturday) i.e today.

J-hope will be showing Behind The Scenes from his album on July 16, Jimin will be showing his bracelet-making session on July 23. RM will be seen showing his love for museums and art galleries on July 30th. Jin’s Vlog will be about cooking on August 13, and Jungkook’s video will be about camping. Suga will be about woodcarving on August 20th.

The South Korean pop band BTS, comprising of RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Suga, has millions of fans around the world and one of them is Simu Liu, the Canadian actor who headlined the 2021 Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, portraying the lead actor.

In a video going viral on the internet, Simu is seen praising RM aka Kim Nam-Joon, also known as Rap Monster. Speaking with Jason Y. Lee at a conference, Simu said, "My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group. Like in The White House!", referring to the recent BTS meeting with USA President Joe Biden at the White House.

Simu, who was included in the TIME magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2022, continued showering his praise on RM as he added, "He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well … I mean what’s not to love?"