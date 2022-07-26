Search icon
BTS VLOG: Jimin feels lonely, misses other group members as they work on solo projects

BTS members Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook are working on solo projects these days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Bnatan TV/YouTube

BTS members Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and Jungkook, after winning millions of hearts with their concerts, have started working on solo projects. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY misses seeing them together.

On Saturday, Bangtan TV dropped BTS VLOG in which Jimin was seeing showing how he spends the day with his fan. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Jimin missing other BTS members. At the start of the vlog, Jimin can be seen working in the workshop alone. He confessed that it feels weird to work alone.

He also stated that whenever he is alone, he misses BTS member and ARMY. Well! Not only him, but his fans also miss seeing BTS members working on the same project.

Meanwhile, the band members recently appeared for an event at HYBE’s headquarters after being named the honorary ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

For the unversed, the members will be promoting Korean culture and will be organizing global concerts. However, during the event one of the government officials lifted up V aka Kim Taehyung’s hand. The video of the same went viral, it seems that the singer was in pain as the official twisted his hand. The incident has been narrated by a YouTube channel Cinewood Hub.

BTS ARMY has reacted to the incident. One of them wrote, “They should not have done this to the "V" and other BTS members, they have no right to do this, hope it will not happen from now on.” The second one mentioned, “Toxic fans are so frustrating Literally how can a fan hurt his idol Anyways we are always with our 7 Angels BTSXARM.”

The third one mentioned, “They shouldn't did like this with him he was definitely in pain that day.” The fourth one commented, “We just want BTS to life a safe and happy life.....let them do this plsssss..they are humans too and they have the right to enjoy their life...but no matter what we army's are gonna support them...”

The fifth one said, “I also noticed that ....feeling sad for my life line V and BTS ...... BTS deserve whole world so it's pain full for all army's ....anyway I PURPLE U V AND BTS FOREVER AND EVER.”

The sixth person said, “Our bts are very precious Touch them carefully otherwise see the anger of the army.” The seventh person wrote, “Plz don't do things like that with them they are our world we can't see them in pain.”

 

