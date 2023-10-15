Headlines

BTS' V surprises fans with Jimin's guest appearance at VICNIC, ARMY says 'our VMIN heart is crying'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

V aka Kim Tae-hyung, who is one of the most popular members of the K-pop group BTS, surprised his fans when he announced Jimin as the special guest at his solo fan gathering, aptly named (V)ICNIC, held on October 14, 2023, at Kyunghee University in South Korea.

V left his devoted fans pleasantly stunned by unveiling a surprise guest on stage. The guest of honor was none other than Jimin. Jimin's unexpected appearance at the event sent fans into a whirlwind of joy and excitement. In a heartwarming gesture, Jimin revealed that when V approached him with the proposal, he enthusiastically accepted, reaffirming the enduring camaraderie that defines their group.

BTS ARMY expressed their happiness on Twitter and said their ‘VIMIN heart is crying’. One of the fans wrote, “My Vmin heart is so happy!!” The second one said, “VMIN  WE ARE NO LONGER CHILDREN OF DIVORCE.” The third one said, “jimin went to support Taehyung at the music bank and fan meeting literally vmin my soulmates.”

Earlier, V has a fight with Hybe as it is not promoting his solo concerts as it did for Suga and other BTS members. Three lawyers reportedly said that the entertainment agency took advantage of his concert with ‘Hive’.  Meanwhile, ARMY reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Army always support and respect him no matter what he is very kind and humble plzz don't do this with our tae.” The second one said, “We will always support V no matter what I  love you so much V. I purple you.”

A days ago, BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung , recently, surprised his girl fan and spent entire day with her. He took her out for lunch date, drive and played games. He started his day by waiting patiently at a restaurant for the fan.

 

