BTS' V shares advice on how to spend quarantine, thanks ARMY for taking care of him during Covid-19

The South Korean boy band BTS is popular across the globe for its smashing hits. Consisting of seven members named RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin, the BTS fandom that calls itself ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. For Youth) keenly awaits each and every update regarding the members.

Kim Taehyung aka V was tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The singer came to the Korean social media platform Weverse and responded to fan queries revealing that he is sleeping for fifteen hours straight while he recovers from the Coronavirus and advised fans on how to spend the quarantine period.

When one fan asked him, "I’m in quarantine. What should I do in order to spend time? I have nothing to do at home”, V replied to him, “For me um....Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy of thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap, like that. And time flies very fast?”. As one BTS fan asked him his health update, “Are you feeling okay?”, V said, “I am good, thank you for taking care of me!”. When another ARMY member aksed, “Taehyung, are you sleeping well?”, the singer responded, “Around 15 hours?” with hands over mouth emoji.



Earlier, the agency managing the band Big Hit Music, had revealed that V had contracted Covid-19. In its statement, it said, “V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities".