BTS' V saves BLACKPINK's Lisa from Sasaeng who tried to attack her in Paris

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa have been making headlines ever since they landed in Paris. Videos and photos from the world’s fashion capital are going viral on social media. Lisa and V were seen turning heads with their style at CELINE’s Paris Fashion Show.

According to the latest social media reports, V saved Lisa from a Sasaeng who tried to attack her. However, there is no confirmation about the incident as no video proves that Lisa was under attack. There were so many cameras around them, but none of them captured this incident.

On Sunday, BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin surprised everyone when he dropped his shirtless photo from a beach and flaunted his new ‘7’ tattoo. Recently, he himself a tattoo ‘7’ on his lower back which is a tribute to BTS. It is also dedicated to his friendship with other band members.

Sharing the photo, Jin wrote, “I also got a friendship tattoo,’ in Korean. The tattoo can be seen on his back. BTS leader RM also reacted to the photos and wrote, “Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either.” Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.” J-Hope also commented on the photo and wrote, “Holy moly.”

One of his fans said, “it feels so illegal to see his broad naked back for free W** KIM SEOKJIN.” On Twitter. Another mentioned, “IF ANYONE HAD TOLD ME THAT WE WOULD GET SHIRTLESS KIM SEOKJIN OUT OF NOWHERE, UNANNOUNCED, UNPREPARED FOR I WOULD HAVE SAID YOU WERE LYING!” The third person commented, “taehyung strolling around in paris, jungkook at a concert, hoseok & yoongi hanging out with different people, namjoon sharing pictures of his eurotrip, & seokjin at a resort; & i'm sure jimin is doing their own things too. they're right. this break is really so healthy for them.”

One of the social media users wrote, “KIM SEOKJIN KNEW EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS DOING PLACING THE 7 TATTOO THERE LIKE HE WANTS NO SURVIVORS ABSOLUTELY INSANE OF HIM.” “haven’t heard from yoongi since the break was announced but let seokjin drop a half naked pic and he’s here,” read another tweet.

“Can you believe that SEOKJIN is the first member to post a shirtless picture on instagram like.. what kind of alternate universe am i living in ??” said another fan.







