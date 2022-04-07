BTS: V reveals what he whispered to Olivia Rodrigo during his performance at the Grammys

With their performance at the Grammys 2022, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V set the stage on fire, along with the rest of the members. His opening act with Olivia Rodrigo, on the other hand, became one of the night's major highlights, and ARMYs couldn't get enough of his flirty glances. Tae, unlike Jungkook, isn't one to flirt with fans on Weverse, but he showed off all the required skills when it came to whispering in Olivia's ear during the act.

ARMYs wanted to know what he had said to make the Grammy Award-winning musician blush and gasp, as well as how the singer responded to the ARMYs' questions regarding the conversation. "Taehyung-ah.... what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi?" a fan asked Tae on Weverse. Such a cool scene...pretty...awesome...but sad... No, it's only that I'm curious... (disappearing)"

"Just that it's important business," V said, as translated by ARMYs. " Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English." he added.

“Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi?

Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)”



Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right”

“It wasn’t even English” pic.twitter.com/5R61N0YphE April 6, 2022

Olivia was astonished when she heard Korean, according to another fan, and Tae stated that he did not know Korean. So, exactly what did he say? When an ARMY applauded Olivia's acting skills, Tae did not respond clearly, but he did call her a hero.

At the Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, BTS' Butter was defeated by Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, BTS, which consists of V, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook, will be performing live in the United States in April. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. Outside the stadium, there will be a 'Live Play' area, and this is the same venue where the Grammy Awards were held.