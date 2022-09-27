Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS' V goes on romantic lunch date with BLACKPINK's Jennie, ARMY shares photos

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans now want to know if V and Jennie are dating each other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

BTS' V goes on romantic lunch date with BLACKPINK's Jennie, ARMY shares photos
Credit: THV/Twitter

Amid BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’S Jennie’s dating rumours, new photos of the rumoured couple are going viral on social media. #KimTaehyung started trending after a social media user shared some photos and claimed that the duo was on a lunch date.

One of V’s fan pages took to Twitter and reshared these photos with the captions, “Picture 1: Taehyung arriving and Jennie waiting inside for him. Picture 2: The food is served. Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone. Picture 4: the picture was titled ‘you are my other half.’”

Take a look:

These photos are doing rounds on social media. After these photos circulated, fans got engaged in a war of words. One of them wrote, “Can we not hate on Jennie and V? I mean this is not their fault if they want to date? We’re not even sure if this is true or not, but whatever the outcome is we must support them. We should hate the one leaking the photos. Not on Jennie and V pls?”

Another said, “Actually when you zoom out you wont see the scarf. It's because of the quality of the first pic that you could not see the scarf. Also imo it is them, even V's scar and other spots on his leg are a perfect match. Jennie you can see her face.” The third person wrote, “Does not matter, she probably doesn't want it to be that obvious. But V and Jennie date pictures are so cute.”

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment issued a statement in which they said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, fans can’t keep calm and this statement has left them confused now. Some are assuming that this may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.