BTS' V goes on romantic lunch date with BLACKPINK's Jennie, ARMY shares photos

Amid BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’S Jennie’s dating rumours, new photos of the rumoured couple are going viral on social media. #KimTaehyung started trending after a social media user shared some photos and claimed that the duo was on a lunch date.

One of V’s fan pages took to Twitter and reshared these photos with the captions, “Picture 1: Taehyung arriving and Jennie waiting inside for him. Picture 2: The food is served. Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone. Picture 4: the picture was titled ‘you are my other half.’”

Take a look:

Picture 1: Taehyung arriving and Jennie waiting inside for him.

Picture 2: The food is served.

Picture 3: Jennie eating and Taehyung checking his phone.

Picture 4: the picture was titled < you are my other half. > — (@THVWVV) September 27, 2022

These photos are doing rounds on social media. After these photos circulated, fans got engaged in a war of words. One of them wrote, “Can we not hate on Jennie and V? I mean this is not their fault if they want to date? We’re not even sure if this is true or not, but whatever the outcome is we must support them. We should hate the one leaking the photos. Not on Jennie and V pls?”

CAN WE NOT HATE ON JENNIE AND V? I MEAN THIS IS NOT THEIR FAULT IF THEY WANT TO DATE? WE'RE NOT EVEN SURE IF THIS IS TRUE OR NOT, BUT WHATEVER THE OUTCOME IS WE MUST SUPPORT THEM. WE SHOULD HATE TO THE ONE LEAKING THE PHOTOS? NOT ON JENNIE AND V PLS September 26, 2022

Another said, “Actually when you zoom out you wont see the scarf. It's because of the quality of the first pic that you could not see the scarf. Also imo it is them, even V's scar and other spots on his leg are a perfect match. Jennie you can see her face.” The third person wrote, “Does not matter, she probably doesn't want it to be that obvious. But V and Jennie date pictures are so cute.”

Actually when you zoom out you wont see the scarf. It's because of the quality of the first pic that you could not see the scarf. Also imo it is them, even V's scar and other spots on his leg are a perfect match. Jennie you can see her face — September 26, 2022

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment issued a statement in which they said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, fans can’t keep calm and this statement has left them confused now. Some are assuming that this may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.