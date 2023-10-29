From being a hidden member of band to world's most popular singer, meet this K-pop star who belongs to family of farmers

Back in 2013, BTS was a six-member group, as V was only introduced to the public a few weeks before their official debut.

Today, Kim Taehyung, also known as V from BTS, is one of the most popular faces and has become a household name. It’s impossible to imagine BTS without V not being a member of it. But do you know he was the last member to join the K-pop band?

Yes, back in 2013, BTS was a visibly six-member group, as V was only introduced to the public a few weeks before their official debut. He remained hidden from the limelight and wasn't featured in Bangtan Bombs, members' logs, or any social media posts leading up to the official announcement. While Big Hit Entertainment referred to him as their "Secret Weapon," fans speculated it was a marketing strategy.

He's actually the youngest in the group, but here's an interesting twist: when BTS first started in 2013, he was the last member to be shown to the public. V didn't originally dream of becoming a K-pop star. He ended up at an audition with a friend, and it was Big Hit Music (the company behind BTS) who noticed his potential and asked if he wanted to audition. They liked him, so he became a trainee. However, there was a catch - he was a 'secret member,' which meant he couldn't tell anyone about his involvement with BTS. Only a few days before BTS officially debuted did they finally reveal him to the world.

V has shared that during this time, he felt quite sad because he couldn't share his vlogs with fans, while the other members were out in public. He even worried that the other BTS members might ask him to leave the group and that he wouldn't get to debut with them

V has become one of the most beloved and popular members of the BTS band. It's almost impossible to picture BTS without him, and he has gathered a massive fan following on social media. He consistently sets and breaks records, underlining his immense popularity. In December 2021, V even achieved a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million and 10 million followers on Instagram. This remarkable social media presence is a testament to his global appeal.

There's no denying that V is now one of the world's most adored pop singers. Talking about his family, he belongs to the family of farmers.