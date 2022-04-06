BTS' V poses with Lady Gaga at Grammys, photos go viral

BTS' V has shared a photo with Lady Gaga on his Instagram story. He can be seen giving a side hug to Gaga at Grammys 2022, in the photo. As soon as he shared the phot, fans went crazy and called said ‘two legends in one frame.’

Take a look:

Fans have been reacting to their photos. One of them wrote, “If you don't like bts it's your problem not bts Problem Truly gaga fans love V and lady meet and V is lady fan's that's not V fault You are a Jealous.”

Another mentioned, “(BTS), Lady Gaga and cheeks together "Pashari" ... World-class visuals.”

The third person wrote, “Beautiful Picture V of you and Lady Gaga! Your performance at the Grammys was flawless and epic! You are so smooth singing and dancing all of those new moves. I love love to see all of BTS performances. I watch your videos all day long on YouTube! Thanks for being You! Hugs!.”

K-Pop superband BTS brought the Grammys to the center stage by performing the power-packed number 'Butter' at the 64th annual music awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V of the BTS, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS, reports Variety.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next but made a smooth (as butter) recovery. The group, consisting of RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and J-Hope, then transitioned from superstars to super spies, ducking lights as the James Bond theme played.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at Allegiant Stadium. BTS recently made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the recently held 94th Academy Awards or the Oscars, celebrating their favourite Disney and Pixar movies, including 'Coco' and 'Aladdin'.