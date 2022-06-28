BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Lisa flaunt pole dancing skills at Celine's after-party in Paris

Credit: Spin or Bin Music/Twitter

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa stunned everyone with their pole dancing skills at Celine's after-party in Paris. The videos are going viral on social media, it seems that k-pop singers had the best time in Paris.

Watch viral videos:

V’s fan wrote, “Taehyung enjoying pole dancing at Celine after party He looks so happy . I am feeling happy too see him dancing like this.” The second person wrote, “NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SEE HIM DOING A POLE DANCE.”

Meanwhile, Lisa’s fans also reacted to the video. One of them wrote, “OMG!!! I want to see lisa doing pole dance more!! That’s sooo cool and hot!!!.” The second person mentioned, “Lisa will probably showcase her talent by doing a spectacular pole dance for her solo debut.”

On Sunday, BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin surprised everyone when he dropped his shirtless photo from a beach and flaunted his new ‘7’ tattoo. Recently, he himself a tattoo ‘7’ on his lower back which is a tribute to BTS. It is also dedicated to his friendship with other band members.

Sharing the photo, Jin wrote, “I also got a friendship tattoo,’ in Korean. The tattoo can be seen on his back. BTS leader RM also reacted to the photos and wrote, “Oh, I was shocked. I thought you weren’t wearing pants either.” Jin replied, “Then it’s a crime.” J-Hope also commented on the photo and wrote, “Holy moly.”