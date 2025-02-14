One of their latest viral videos shows the group grooving to the popular Bollywood song Chunnari Chunnari from the film Biwi No. 1, starring Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan.

BTS band its members V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, and Suga, enjoy a massive global fanbase, with fans in India too. Their photos and videos frequently go viral on social media, capturing the attention of millions.

However, this video was a doctored clip created by fans.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin, who is currently serving in the military, took a moment to reach out to the ARMY with a heartfelt letter, offering warm New Year greetings. On January 29, the K-pop star shared an update on Weverse, giving fans a glimpse into his life in the military. He spoke about the routine nature of military life, his daily activities, and his late-night conversations with fellow BTS member Jungkook, where they discuss their future plans.

The 29-year-old BTS star, Jimin, began his letter by reflecting on the moment he enlisted in the military in December 2023. "Hello, ARMY, this is Jimin. I enlisted in December the year before last, and before I knew it, two years have already passed," Jimin wrote, as translated by Koreaboo. He continued, "I’ve been serving in the military for about a year and two months now. Yes… time really does seem to flow differently here."

The Closer Than This crooner, Jimin, further shared that life in the military has been “not easy” and that he has been “learning and experiencing things” that he hopes to talk about with his fans once he is discharged.

In his touching message, Jimin opened up about his daily life in the military, revealing, “Hmm, my daily life hasn’t changed much. Since it’s the military, I spend my days training, working, and exercising, and before I know it, the day is over, and it’s time to sleep again. It’s a repetitive routine."