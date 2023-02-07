Search icon
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spark dating rumours after clips of their old interviews go viral, ARMY reacts

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are in news because of their dating rumours, social media users assume that they are together.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

File Photo

BTS' V aka Kim Tae Hyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie often make headlines because of their dating rumours. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if they are together after photos, videos and old interviews hinting at their connection went viral on social media.

Now, fans dig out clips of their old interviews in which they can be seen discussing their sleeping habits. As per a YouTuber Cinewood Hub, both Jennie and V can be seen saying that they can’t wake up before 5 alarms. Social media users assumed that they are dating as they exactly have said similar things.

After social media users assumed that they are dating, ARMY reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Tae is gonna date whoever he wants as long that person makes him happy weather is jennie or someone else, he won't listen to what others wants him to do. We should just be happy for him no matter who it is, whether jennie or not.”

The second one said, “Oh soo... V and me live in same earth we can breathe in the same air it means we are dating lmao.” The third one said, “If they are not dating yet after seeing all these things they should date each other...and they should live their own life like they want ...i think true army and blinks will support them.” 

The fourth one said, “Oh my god... I am dating V or Jennie my manager(mom) came to woke me up... I also can't able to get up from sleep with alarms.” The fifth person mentioned, “I also set my alarm like them that means Me,Jennie we are dating Taehyung.”

Earlier, social media users claimed that V and Jennie are dating, and they together went on a trip to Jeju island. After which, V cleared the air indirectly by saying that he went to Jeju island with his two male friends, not with any girl. Earlier, the entertainment company of BTS issued an official statement about the rumours and revealed that they have, “filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives."

Read|BTS: Jin reacts to V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours after HYBE takes legal action

 

