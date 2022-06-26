BTS' V shares stylish photos from fashion capital Paris

Credit: V/Instagram

Recently, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has been setting the bar high in the world’s fashion capital Paris since day 1. Popular BTS singer has shared his stylish photos from the city on Instagram. He looks so damn cool in all the pictures.

In one of the photos, he can be seen wearing a furry outfit, giving us major fashion goals. This photo is going viral on social media.

In another photo, he can be seen wearing coat pants and sitting on a chair. His pictures are setting a new trend in the fashion world. Taka look:

Earlier, K-Pop superstars, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa, and Park Bogum were spotted leaving for Paris in a private jet to attend popular Celine fashion week. The musical artists were spotted at the airport, and they posed for the shutterbugs before leaving for the show.

V and his bestie Park Bogum are been invited to attend Men's Paris fashion week. The two artists will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show. BLACKPINK's Lisa is Celine's global brand ambassador and runway model of her fashion week. As soon as the pictures of these artists were out, Twitter got flooded with die-hard fans rooting for their favourites. However, many of them also adored V and Lisa, and they wished for a collab.

For the unversed, BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st-century pop icons breaking countless world records.