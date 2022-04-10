BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung opens up about his dream to become dad

V, aka Kim Taehyung of BTS, reminded fans that he hopes to be a father one day. The artist, who has previously expressed interest in having children, spoke about his desire to become a parent and even disclosed his dreams for them. When he was speaking with fans on Weverse and came across a comment calling him "daddy Taehyung," the singer expressed his desire to become a father.

As translated by BTS fan, somebidy tried the ‘daddy? sorry’ meme on him “Dad? Sorry, you mean dad? Sorry you mean sad? Sorry sorry, you mean ‘Dad Taehyung’?" the fan wrote. Taehyung, on the other hand, appeared to have misunderstood. Regardless, the artist revealed a sneak peak into his future plans.



“Wow Dad Taehyung..I can’t imagine it I hope that my future son or daughter will be a greater person than I am." When another fan expressed disapproval of Taehyung marrying, the singer responded, "Everyone, my dream is to be a dad."

With their performance at the Grammys 2022, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V set the stage on fire, along with the rest of the members. His opening act with Olivia Rodrigo, on the other hand, became one of the night's major highlights, and ARMYs couldn't get enough of his flirty glances. Tae, unlike Jungkook, isn't one to flirt with fans on Weverse, but he showed off all the required skills when it came to whispering in Olivia's ear during the act.



ARMYs wanted to know what he had said to make the Grammy Award-winning musician blush and gasp, as well as how the singer responded to the ARMYs' questions regarding the conversation. "Taehyung-ah.... what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi?" a fan asked Tae on Weverse. Such a cool scene...pretty...awesome...but sad... No, it's only that I'm curious... (disappearing)"

"Just that it's important business," V said, as translated by ARMYs. " Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English." he added.