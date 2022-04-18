Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung gets injured in Las Vegas

BTS band member V aka Kim Taehyung injured himself on the last day of the Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung gets injured in Las Vegas
Credit: V/Instagram

BTS band member V aka Kim Taehyung injured himself on the last day of the Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas. He shared a photo of his injury on Instagram in which a wound covered in blood can be seen. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Looks like I got excited since it was the last day."

BTS ARMY got worried as soon as he posted this photo. They took to Twitter and started sharing his photo.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.