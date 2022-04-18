BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung gets injured in Las Vegas

Credit: V/Instagram

BTS band member V aka Kim Taehyung injured himself on the last day of the Permission To Dance concert in Las Vegas. He shared a photo of his injury on Instagram in which a wound covered in blood can be seen. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Looks like I got excited since it was the last day."

BTS ARMY got worried as soon as he posted this photo. They took to Twitter and started sharing his photo.