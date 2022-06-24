BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa leave for Celine fashion show with Park Bogum, fans 'hear dating rumours'

BTS, BLACKPINK Lisa

K-Pop superstars, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa and Park Bogum were spotted leaving for Paris in a private jet to attend popular Celine fashion week. The musical artists were spotted at the airport, and they posed for the shutterbugs before leaving for the show.

V and his bestie Park Bogum are been invited to attend Men's Paris fashion week. The two artists will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show. BLACKPINK's Lisa is Celine's global brand ambassador and runway model of her fashion week. As soon as the pictures of these artists were out, Twitter got flooded with die-hard fans rooting for their favourites. However, many of them also adored V and Lisa, and they wished for a collab.

Here are some reactions

I can already hear the dating rumors — Our Pearl Aqua Moon (@youdidwellbling) June 23, 2022

Tae and Lisa finding eachother on 24 june at icn airport pic.twitter.com/DJLstdb3Kw — (@bangpinkthinks) June 23, 2022

Bts V and Blackpink Lisa will be travelling together in a private jet to France...#kpoppredictions #BTS_twt #blackpinklisa — Kim joo eun(@Kessah13) June 24, 2022

Lisa are friends with other male idol and have an actual interaction ex, Bambam and Ten and there's no rumours like that. I doubt any rumor be coming from Lisa breathing the same air as these boys. — JeliBean (@blackjeli) June 23, 2022

BTS boys and BLACKPINK girls are making headlines every day, both groups have a very huge fan following everywhere in the world. Each and every member of the K-pops bands are famous for different reasons. Anything related to them becomes news. There was a time when rumours of Jungkook dating BLACKPINK’s Lisa went viral. As soon as this false news circulated, their fans went crazy. Even today, there are fans' pages by their names on Instagram.

This is all started when BLACKPINK released its first full-length song titled ‘The Album’. During that time, Lisa, lead vocalist of the band, was spotted with Jungkook at multiple occasions. Their appearance together sparked rumours of their dating on social media. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. But their fans still wait to see them together.

For the unversed, BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st-century pop icons breaking countless world records.