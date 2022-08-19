Search icon
BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin receive death threats, ARMY says 'Hybe take action ASAP'

#ProtectTaehyung and Hybe take action ASAP started trending after BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin received death threats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Credit: File photo

BTS members Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung have received death threats from haters on social media. As soon as ARMY identified this, fans took to Twitter and wrote ‘Hybe take action ASAP’. #ProtectTaehyung is trending on social media.

In the death threat note, the hater wrote, “Taehyung is a fat ugly bald hag who always comes in between Jimin and JK He is a talentless ass who can’t sing or dance all he does is fanservice with JK. He should go die and leave Jikook alone. One day Taehyung will get killed.”

Another threat reads, “Taehyung only has till the concert in October to live he should learn to stay away from Jungkook and he is such an attention seeker. No one loves you Taehyung 80% of this fandom hates you. You don’t exit for them. They don’t say anything because they are scared of your fans.”

Check how ARMY reacted:

One of the fans tweeted, “@HYBEOFFICIALtwt  has announced 13 times that they will take legal action for infringement of artist rights (From 2016 to the present). However, Artist Kim Taehyung is still under threat. @BIGHIT_MUSIC @weverseofficial  HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP  PROTECT TAEHYUNG! #bts #ARMY.”

The second person tweeted, “This is not the first time Taehyung is openly getting threats on a social platform like @weverseofficial  it is seriously concerning to see people are freely posting dts and yet no action is being take to prevent it @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @BIGHIT_MUSIC @bts_bighit Take action asap!!.”

The third one commented, “LEAVE MY VMINKOOK ALONE U BAST*** WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG HYBE TAKE ACTION ASAP PROTECT TAEHYUNG.”

Well! BTS boys RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and V have a huge fan following. Their fans, also known as ARMY, are now concered about Jimin and V. They want action to be taken against these haters.

 

 

