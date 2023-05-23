BTS' V aka Kim Tae-Hyung's shares photo with BLACKPINK's Lisa from Cannes, post crosses 1 million likes in 9 minutes

Credit: V/Instagram

On Tuesday, BTS' V aka Kim Tae-Hyung took to Instagram and shared a photo with BLACKPINK's Jennie from Naomi Campbell's birthday bash. He dropped a series of photos on social media which are now going viral.

In the photos, V and Lisa can be seen posing with Park Bogum, Future ( rapper ), and Jung Jingyi ( actress ). His post crossed 1 million likes in 9 minutes. BTS ARMY reacted to the photos that he shared. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans have been reacting to the photos and sharing them on Twitter. Both Lisa and V are trending on social media.

One of their fans wrote, "Kim Taehyung I'm literally amazed and speechless." The second one said, "#Lisa with her brother-in-law Kim TaeHyung." The third person commented, "OOOOOOH KIM TAEHYUNG WITH Lisa OF BLACKPINK IN AT NAOMI CAMPBELL'S BIRTHDAY PARTY."

Check out other photos from the party as well:

OOOOOOH KIM TAEHYUNG WITH Lisa OF BLACKPINK IN AT NAOMI CAMPBELL'S BIRTHDAY PARTY pic.twitter.com/63s8PUJ4rA — yoonmin (@miss_jennie122) May 23, 2023

Have fun Kim Taehyung live your life to the fullest and do what you want. Nobody can tell you what to do.#TAEHYUNGxCELINE #Lisa pic.twitter.com/SpBYhYw6Qp — Rabia (@rabiamia) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung often grabs attention for dating rumours with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Some social media users claim that they have seen them together several times, photos and videos also go viral on the internet.

Recently, a French journalist Amar Taoualit has claimed that he saw V and Jennie holding each other’s hands and walking. To give the proof, he even shared the video on his TikTok. Since then, BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans are confused and want to know if it was actually Jennie and V who were walking holding hands in the video.

Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Hand in Hand my lovely Taehyung and Jennie. We'll support you no matter what! Let them fookin date and love them pls! Taennie we won. It's literally their managers behind them at the end of the video I can see Alison there.”