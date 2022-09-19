Search icon
BTS: V aka Kim Tae-hyung's latest photos from fashion magazine photoshoot take internet by storm

Here are the latest viral pictures of BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung from his photoshoot for the international fashion magazine, Vogue Korea.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

BTS V/Vogue Korea Instagram

Kim Tae-hyung aka V, one of the members of the South Korean pop group BTS, has posed for the October issue of the fashion magazine Vogue Korea and his photos are breaking the internet. After seeing the popularity of the covers released by the magazine earlier this week, Vogue Korea announced that they will be unveiling surprise covers featuring V soon.

And now the international fashion magazine has released three additional 'surprise covers' in which the Korean singer is looking hot and happening. His latest photos have taken the internet by storm. The BTS fans, who are called as ARMY, have also reacted to these viral pictures calling Kim 'best man'.

"Damn so many photos of this beauty to digest", wrote one BTS fan on Twitter. Another tweet read, "TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG looks Stunning as always KIM TAEHYUNG V FOR VOGUE". Sharing the photos on their Twitter account, another BTS fan wrote, "Best man indeed".

In the same photoshoot plus interview, V also spoke about how music impacs his life. "I think music helps all of us breathe. I also don't think I want to live if music is missing from my life. I think music is what multiplies all emotions, such as comfort, emotion, and fun, in every pattern of my life, such as when I go to work, when I go to work, when I leave work, and when I eat", V told Vogue Korea.

READ | BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung breaks the internet with stunning photos for fashion magazine photoshoot, ARMY reacts

When asked about how he reacts to unexpected situations in life, V told the fashion magazine, "Even when I am hurt and have a hard time, thanks to my ARMY, BTS members, family, and friends, I am healthy and happy."

Talking about BTS, the septet is a pop cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. The BTS members, who are also known as Bangtan Boys, are RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

DNA Originals
More

