BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung breaks the internet with stunning photos for fashion magazine photoshoot, ARMY reacts

The South Korean pop band BTS is a pop cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world and these fans keep an eye out on each and every detail of the seven members of the K-pop group namely RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. And now, V aka Kim Tae-hyung's latest photos have sent the BTS fans, known as ARMY, into a tizzy.

Kim Tae-hyung posed for the cover magazine of Vogue Korea and shared his photos on his Instagram account. His pictures, in which he looked sensuous, sultry, and stunning, soon spread like a wildfire on the internet. The BTS members couldn't keep their calm and have reacted to these pictures on Twitter.

The official Twitter account of Vogue Korea wrote that the fashion magazine will order three 'Surprise Covers' in its tweet that read, "V of BTS is always fresh and astonishing. Releasing the surprise cover of V and Vogue Korea's October issue. *A gift for Vogue's audiences! Along with the covers released last week, revealing three additional 'Surprise Covers' of V."

A BTS fan tweeted, "Kim Taehyung V FOR VOGUE KOREA V ICON OF AN ERA", another wrote, "I like the way on the cover of a magazine Vogue, the letter V is highlighted. Yes, and even in double size, it turned out to be a double "V"!!!". Another tweet read, "I ordered all covers now… waiting and looking forward to own them".



V of BTS is always fresh and astonishing. Releasing the surprise cover of V and Vogue Korea's October issue.



A gift for Vogue's audiences! Along with the covers released last week, revealing three additional 'Surprise Covers' of V. — VOGUE KOREA (@VogueKorea) September 14, 2022

Recently, there were rumours that V is dating Jennie Kim from the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. As per a News 18 report, the music agencies HYBE and YG Entertainment reacted to these rumours and issued a statement in which they said, "it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life."