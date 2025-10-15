FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret, ARMY calls him 'spoiler king'

In 2022, BTS had announced a planned hiatus from group activities to allow each member to fulfill South Korea's mandatory 18-month military service. Now, the Bangtan Boys are set to make their grand comeback in March 2026.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 11:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

BTS to make its grand comeback in March 2026? RM spills out the secret, ARMY calls him 'spoiler king'
BTS to make comeback in March 2026
BTS members RM, J-Hope and V appeared together at the Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness event organised by the South Korean fashion magazine W Korea on October 15. While addressing the media, the group's leader RM spilled out the big secret that BTS is making its grand comeback in March 2026, creating a frenzy among BTS fandom known as ARMY.

RM aka Kim Nam-joon revealed that the group will soon begin working on the new album by creating music, shooting cover photos, and filming the music video, with a tentative timeline aiming for the end of March 2026. This marks the first time a specific timeframe has been publicly mentioned for BTS' much-awaited return.

When the media persons asked them about their year-end plans, RM responded, "We're still working on the album, shooting the cover, and filming the music video." When J-Hope followed up by asking if he intended to start practice dancing, RM added with a smile, "I’m practicing! Actually, I’m starting tomorrow. So please look forward to it around the end of March next year."

As the video went viral on the internet, BTS fans aka ARMY shared their excited reactions. One of them wrote, "RM my spoiler king I love you", while another added, "My Spoiler King is back." "Jimin kept the secret so secure in his live and it only needed RM to be in front of the camera for 3 minutes to spill it", read another comment.

On June 14, 2022, BTS announced a planned hiatus from group activities to allow each member to fulfill South Korea's mandatory 18-month military service. Jin, the oldest member, was the first to enlist on December 13, 2022, with the rest joining throughout 2023. By June 2025, all members had completed their service. During a livestream earlier this year, the group confirmed that new music is in the works, with a release expected in spring 2026.

