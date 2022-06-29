BTS: ‘That’s sad, turning 30 is something different in K-pop,' says leader RM aka Kim Namjoon

Credit: RM/Instagram

South Korean Band BTS has a massive fan following, Bangtan boys sure know how to grab attention with their performances and looks. Recently, V was in news as he went to Paris for Men’s Fahion Week.

Meanwhile, Jin made headlines after he dropped his shirtless photos on Instagram. He was seen flaunting his tattoo in the photos that went viral. On Tuesday, RM revealed that his image as the K-pop leader is completely different from his action off-stage persona in an interview on the Art Basel podcast. He mentioned that he lives a very normal life in South Korea, he hands out with his old friends, and eating Bulgogi is how he chills.

RM confessed that BTS boys are getting closer to their 30s which is an expiry date for K-Pop bands. He also mentioned that he aims to have a long career and said, “I don’t like to divide the art world, but when I see the painters and visual artists, most of them get their fame after their death, their soul is a long time thing, a long period thing. Because somebody paints this in their 20s, changes their paintings in 30s, starts to make a sculpture in 40s. So when I see them, I could be brave, because I’m 29 in Korea, so when we turn 30 it’s a different thing. I’m still just a young man. But in a world of boy bands, turning 30 is something different in K-pop. That’s sad, but it’s a fact.”

He said, “I just want to make music like the timeless piece that I admire."

RM talks about BTS

While talking about BTS, he said, “When we try to see BTS, you have to see the fans, the ARMY because they are like the half, the other wing of the team, they are really special.” He added, “I was the first one to be a BTS member. So actually Mr. Bang just started the team with me.”

RM talks about his plans

He said, “This is my first time actually saying this, but seriously I'm planning to make a small space of my own private collection, and just maybe cafe in 1 floor, and set up my collections on second floor.”