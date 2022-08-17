BTS: Teacher apologises for mocking K-pop band and saying 'collar pakad ke thappad maarte...’

Credit: Cinewood Hub/YouTube

BTS members Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and RM enjoy a huge fan following across the world. However, there are a few people who hate them and mock the band members. Recently, a video went viral in which Physics Waala teacher can be heard mocking the K-pop band and threatening a female fan.

He said, “If you don’t have food at your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs.” He added, “let’s see BTS ARMY today. There’s no use in studying when you are a BTS fan," he said.

“If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would’ve been swollen so much that you wouldn’t be able to say ‘BTS’…I would’ve punched you so hard your nose would start bleeding,” he also said in the video.

As soon as this video went viral, ARMY started reacting to it. After a day, the Physics Waala teacher took to Instagram and apologised. He said, “We try to keep the atmosphere light and give our full concentration on teaching you. But in this situation, when you leave such comments, ‘BTS ARMY’, or anything else, imagine what the other kids might feel like. They might be posting their genuine doubts, but the teacher probably misses them. So, from that end, kiddo, you were wrong. Yeah, I was wrong, too; I shouldn’t have scolded you that much. For that, I take my words back again.”

He added, “And when it comes to BTS, dude, I respect music. BTS are really good. They have done so much hard work in their field, in their industry. So, I have no reason to defame them. And I want all of you guys to achieve the same level of success in your own fields as BTS. Alright, kids?”