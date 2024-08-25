Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Woman develops rare condition that causes allergy to her menstrual cycle

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Bahut kuch hai..,' CBI drop hint of evidence traced amid ongoing probe

'Lack of awareness': Shahid Afridi slams Shan Masood-led Pakistan after humiliating loss to Bangladesh in 1st Test

Viral video: Solo rower gets surrounded by Atlantic whales, see what happens next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Following the drunk driving incident, the police had fined the 31-year-old BTS rapper Suga and revoked his licence.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'
Suga/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rapper Suga on Sunday tendered a handwritten apology on social media to fellow BTS members and fans, days after he appeared for questioning related to the police investigation into a driving under the influence (DUI) incident against him.

In the post shared on BTS's Weverse page, the artist, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, reiterated that he was sorry for driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking earlier this month.

"I would like to ashamedly apologise once again. I sincerely apologise for the disappointment that my misbehavior has caused to my fans and those who have shown me love. I have made a big mistake and have forgotten my responsibility to repay everyone with actions worthy of the amount of love that I have received. On August 6, I made the mistake of driving an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking. Also, I am sorry for the confusion I caused following my first apology I hastily posted on August 7. I should have thought more deeply about my actions and have been more careful, but I did not," Suga wrote in the letter.

Following the incident, the police had fined the 31-year-old rapper and revoked his licence. Suga, who is serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, said he will live while repenting for his mistake.

"Due to this incident, I have severely damaged the precious memories I have made with the BTS members and the fans, and have hurt BTS’s name. I feel very sorry and am in pain for causing harm to the BTS members and the team, to the point I cannot express fully. I am sorry to the members who have always trusted me, because they are having a hard time because of me. And I know how disappointed the fans, who have supported me, must feel. I just feel so sorry to the fans who have always given me so much love. I know that it will be difficult to heal the wounds and repair the disappointment my fans feel with my words, so I am regretting my actions and will reflect on them with a heavy heart every day. Once again, I sincerely apologise to the fans who were hurt by my actions," he further added. 

The rapper said he will accept any and all punishments, criticism and reprimands. "Finally, once again, I sincerely apologise for causing a public issue and for disappointing many people." 

According to Korean media reports, Suga attended the police questioning session at the Yongsan Police Station, where he was interrogated for three hours over the August 6 incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

Dahi Handi 2024: Know date, timing, significance and celebrations of festival

Dahi Handi 2024: Know date, timing, significance and celebrations of festival

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

Nani calls Justice Hema committee report on women's exploitation in Malayalam cinema 'alarming': 'It breaks my heart'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement